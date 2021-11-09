North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center.

    The North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) face the Richmond Spiders (0-0) at Robins Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. North Carolina Central

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Richmond vs North Carolina Central Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Richmond

    -26.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. North Carolina Central

    • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Spiders averaged were only 3.1 more points than the Eagles allowed (71.6).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 69.0 the Spiders gave up to opponents.
    • The Spiders shot 47.2% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot 42.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 46.1% the Spiders' opponents shot last season.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Jacob Gilyard posted a team-high 5.0 assists per contest last season. He also averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Tyler Burton paced his team in rebounds per game (7.6) last season, and also posted 12.0 points and 0.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Grant Golden put up 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest last year, shooting 56.2% from the floor.
    • Nathan Cayo averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor.
    • Blake Francis was tops on his team in both points (14.0) and assists (1.8) per game last season, and also averaged 2.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    North Carolina Central Players to Watch

    • C.J. Keyser put up 16.6 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Deven Palmer averaged 3.9 boards per game and Jordan Perkins dished out 4.2 assists per game.
    • Palmer hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Perkins averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Palmer collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    North Carolina Central at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
