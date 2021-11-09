Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    N.C. Central opens its men's college basketball season Tuesday night in Richmond when they take on the Spiders.
    Author:

    North Carolina Central opens its 2021-22 season at Richmond looking to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2019 season.

    That year, the Eagles went 18–15 and won the conference tournament before losing to North Dakota State by four in one of the First Four games of the tournament.

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Richmond Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the North Carolina Central at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the next season, the Eagles went 18–13 before the cancellation of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, they played just 14 games.

    To start this season, the Eagles will look to get a win in their first game against a Richmond team that is coming off a 14–9 year and an NIT appearance.

    The Spiders played well last year and beat Toledo in the first round of the NIT before losing by one to Mississippi State in the second round.

    The Spiders will look to do even better this year as they take a shot at the Atlantic 10 championship. They start the year against a good North Carolina Central team, but they still come into the game as favorites and will aim for a home win to start the season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs York United FC

    2 minutes ago
    Kansas Jayhawks
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas vs Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Richmond

    2 minutes ago
    Oregon Ducks Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas Southern at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Bruins

    2 minutes ago
    Arizona State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland at Arizona State

    2 minutes ago
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs. North Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    Tennessee Volunteers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy