N.C. Central opens its men's college basketball season Tuesday night in Richmond when they take on the Spiders.

North Carolina Central opens its 2021-22 season at Richmond looking to get back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2019 season.

That year, the Eagles went 18–15 and won the conference tournament before losing to North Dakota State by four in one of the First Four games of the tournament.

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Richmond Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

In the next season, the Eagles went 18–13 before the cancellation of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, they played just 14 games.

To start this season, the Eagles will look to get a win in their first game against a Richmond team that is coming off a 14–9 year and an NIT appearance.

The Spiders played well last year and beat Toledo in the first round of the NIT before losing by one to Mississippi State in the second round.

The Spiders will look to do even better this year as they take a shot at the Atlantic 10 championship. They start the year against a good North Carolina Central team, but they still come into the game as favorites and will aim for a home win to start the season.

