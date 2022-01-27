Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina State at Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An unranked but top team in the ACC, Notre Dame, is going to host yet another conference rival as NC State come in hoping to spoil the fun on Wednesday.

North Carolina State has had a mediocre season overall, sitting at .500 with a 10-10 record. Inside the ACC though, it is just 3-6. That leaves it at just No. 12 in the conference. 

The Wolfpack lost eight of their last 11 games, including all six of their conference losses to big names like Duke and lower teams like Virginia Tech. They did beat three conference teams in that stretch as well against Virginia Tech, Virginia and Louisville.

How to Watch North Carolina State Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the North Carolina State Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame has had its losses, but as a team, it has come together and found ways to win. The Fighting Irish are 12-6 overall this year with a 5-2 record inside the same conference as the Wolfpack. They rank No. 4 in the ACC.

They have won nine of their last 10 games and outside of that loss to Virginia Tech, they would be on a 10-game winning streak. To their advantage, their game against Duke in that stretch was postponed.

Regardless, they do have a Top-25 win against No. 12 Kentucky.

Notre Dame is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -5.5 and a money line of -225. North Carolina State's money line is +180. The total points projected to be scored in this game is Over/Under 143.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

