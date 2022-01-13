How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball

Both North Carolina State and Louisville have played nothing but close games recently. If that trend holds true, Wednesday's meeting between the two schools should tight.

North Carolina State's last four games have all been decided by single-digit margins. The same can be said for Louisville. Naturally, it should be a close game when the two teams meet at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night in ACC action.

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

It was close in the first meeting between these two teams back on Dec. 4. In what was the conference opener for both, Louisville held off a late charge from NC State, re-taking the lead in the final minute to win 73-68.

Fifth-year center Malik Williams had a double-double for the birds in that game with 14 points and 12 rebounds. On the season, he's second on the team in scoring (10.6 points per game) and leads the team in rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game).

Louisville has won four of seven since that matchup, including three ACC games. The Cardinals are 10-5 on the year and 4-1 in conference play.

North Carolina State comes into this game at 8-8. The Wolfpack haven't had to go on the road much this year. This will be just their third game away from PNC Arena.

This game tips off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

