Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both North Carolina State and Louisville have played nothing but close games recently. If that trend holds true, Wednesday's meeting between the two schools should tight.

North Carolina State's last four games have all been decided by single-digit margins. The same can be said for Louisville. Naturally, it should be a close game when the two teams meet at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night in ACC action.

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream North Carolina State vs. Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was close in the first meeting between these two teams back on Dec. 4. In what was the conference opener for both, Louisville held off a late charge from NC State, re-taking the lead in the final minute to win 73-68.

Fifth-year center Malik Williams had a double-double for the birds in that game with 14 points and 12 rebounds. On the season, he's second on the team in scoring (10.6 points per game) and leads the team in rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game). 

Louisville has won four of seven since that matchup, including three ACC games. The Cardinals are 10-5 on the year and 4-1 in conference play. 

North Carolina State comes into this game at 8-8. The Wolfpack haven't had to go on the road much this year. This will be just their third game away from PNC Arena. 

This game tips off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
12
2022

North Carolina State vs. Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17449364
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Jazz

32 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Tristan Thompson (13) with his arm around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

32 seconds ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

32 seconds ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Boston College

32 seconds ago
kansas state
College Basketball

How to Watch TCU at Kansas State

32 seconds ago
louisville
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Louisville in Men's College Basketball

32 seconds ago
maryland
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Northwestern

32 seconds ago
USATSI_17403267
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Virginia

32 seconds ago
USATSI_17473704
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas

32 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy