How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Appalachian State
- The 79.4 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (60.8).
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
- Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Adrian Delph is the top scorer for the Mountaineers with 15.3 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his stats.
- Appalachian State's leader in rebounds is James Lewis with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael Almonacy with 2.5 per game.
- Delph is dependable from deep and leads the Mountaineers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Appalachian State's leader in steals is Donovan Gregory (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Delph (0.6 per game).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Michigan
W 72-51
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
W 79-62
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
W 80-63
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
W 74-61
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
L 98-69
Away
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Hartford
W 69-59
Home
12/1/2021
Boyce
W 90-29
Home
12/10/2021
Furman
L 73-65
Away
12/13/2021
Erskine
W 69-44
Home
12/16/2021
Duke
L 92-67
Away
12/21/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/30/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
1/1/2022
UL Monroe
-
Home
1/6/2022
South Alabama
-
Away
1/8/2022
Troy
-
Away
1/13/2022
Coastal Carolina
-
Home