    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Appalachian State Mountaineers forward Donovan Gregory (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    • The 79.4 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (60.8).
    • The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Tar Heels have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
    • Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Adrian Delph is the top scorer for the Mountaineers with 15.3 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his stats.
    • Appalachian State's leader in rebounds is James Lewis with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael Almonacy with 2.5 per game.
    • Delph is dependable from deep and leads the Mountaineers with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Appalachian State's leader in steals is Donovan Gregory (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Delph (0.6 per game).

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    W 72-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 79-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    W 80-63

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    L 98-69

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    Appalachian State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Hartford

    W 69-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Boyce

    W 90-29

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Furman

    L 73-65

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Erskine

    W 69-44

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Duke

    L 92-67

    Away

    12/21/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Troy

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Appalachian State at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

