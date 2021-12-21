Dec 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Appalachian State Mountaineers forward Donovan Gregory (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-6) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

The 79.4 points per game the Tar Heels average are 18.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (60.8).

The Mountaineers put up an average of 69.5 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 73.4 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

This season, the Tar Heels have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have hit.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.8 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.

Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Adrian Delph is the top scorer for the Mountaineers with 15.3 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his stats.

Appalachian State's leader in rebounds is James Lewis with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Michael Almonacy with 2.5 per game.

Delph is dependable from deep and leads the Mountaineers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Appalachian State's leader in steals is Donovan Gregory (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Delph (0.6 per game).

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Michigan W 72-51 Home 12/5/2021 Georgia Tech W 79-62 Away 12/11/2021 Elon W 80-63 Home 12/14/2021 Furman W 74-61 Home 12/18/2021 Kentucky L 98-69 Away 12/21/2021 Appalachian State - Home 12/29/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Boston College - Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame - Away 1/8/2022 Virginia - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech - Home

Appalachian State Schedule