How to Watch North Carolina vs. Baylor NCAA Second Round

No. 8 North Carolina draws No. 1 Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina dominated Marquette in their No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup. It was dominant from the start with Carolina up 53-25 at the half. The Tarheels went 13-for-35 from behind the arc at 37.1% and they also shot 82.4% from the free-throw line.

How to Watch Second Round: North Carolina vs Baylor Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Caleb Love led the way with 21 points at the half with six three-pointers. However, Brady Manek ended up outscoring him having 28 of his own points on with 11 rebounds, one of two Tarheels with a double-double (Armando Bacot).

Baylor, the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest region, drew No. 16 Norfolk State after the Spartans won the MEAC. This wasn't ever really a game either with the Bears going up 43-27 at the half and doubling that in the second half to win 85-49.

Matthew Mayer led the way for the Bears totaling a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds. James Akinjo was the only Bear to double-double after scoring 10 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Baylor is projected to win this game and head onto the Sweet Sixteen with a favored spread of -5.5 points and a money line of -225. North Carolina's money line is +180. The total projected points scored on the Over/Under line is 149.5 points.

