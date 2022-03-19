Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after after a play against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. North Carolina Tar Heels won 95-63. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (27-6) on Saturday at 12:10 PM. Watch to see the winner move on to the Sweet 16 in the East Regional Region bracket.

How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina

Baylor vs North Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-5.5

149.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. North Carolina

  • The 76.8 points per game the Bears put up are 5.3 more points than the Tar Heels allow (71.5).
  • The Tar Heels put up 14.8 more points per game (78) than the Bears allow (63.2).
  • This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
  • The Tar Heels' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Matthew Mayer is putting up 9.8 points, 1.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Adam Flagler puts up a team-best 13.3 points per game. He is also putting up 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kendall Brown posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 59.4% from the field.
  • Jeremy Sochan puts up 9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is posting team highs in points (16.5 per game) and rebounds (12.4). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 59.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Brady Manek gets the Tar Heels 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love is the Tar Heels' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he posts 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.
  • RJ Davis is posting 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • The Tar Heels get 5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Second Round: North Carolina at Baylor

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

