How to Watch North Carolina vs. Baylor: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (27-6) on Saturday at 12:10 PM. Watch to see the winner move on to the Sweet 16 in the East Regional Region bracket.
How to Watch Baylor vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Dickies Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-5.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Baylor vs. North Carolina
- The 76.8 points per game the Bears put up are 5.3 more points than the Tar Heels allow (71.5).
- The Tar Heels put up 14.8 more points per game (78) than the Bears allow (63.2).
- This season, the Bears have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
- The Tar Heels' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- Matthew Mayer is putting up 9.8 points, 1.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Adam Flagler puts up a team-best 13.3 points per game. He is also putting up 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kendall Brown posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 59.4% from the field.
- Jeremy Sochan puts up 9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is posting team highs in points (16.5 per game) and rebounds (12.4). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 59.3% of his shots from the field.
- Brady Manek gets the Tar Heels 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Caleb Love is the Tar Heels' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he posts 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.
- RJ Davis is posting 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Tar Heels get 5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Second Round: North Carolina at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)