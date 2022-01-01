Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes meet when the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 0-0 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boston College vs. North Carolina
- The Eagles score 67.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels' 78.6 points per game are 17.0 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.
- This season, the Eagles have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tar Heels' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. leads the Eagles at 12.1 points per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
- T.J. Bickerstaff paces the Eagles at 7.6 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 9.5 points.
- Makai Ashton-Langford is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.4), and also puts up 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jaeden Zackery posts 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Quinten Post is putting up 9.1 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.8), and puts up 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis is averaging 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Tar Heels receive 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brady Manek.
- Dawson Garcia gives the Tar Heels 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
2
2022
North Carolina at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)