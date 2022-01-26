How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Boston College
- The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 11 more points than the Eagles give up (66.9).
- The Eagles put up an average of 66.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tar Heels give up.
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- The Eagles' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 14.9 points per contest.
- Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford scores 13 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
- Brevin Galloway makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Ashton-Langford (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
W 74-58
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 88-65
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
L 85-57
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
L 98-76
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
W 78-68
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Louisville
-
Away
2/5/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/8/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/12/2022
Florida State
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
L 81-76
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
W 70-68
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
L 67-54
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
W 68-63
Home
1/24/2022
Wake Forest
L 87-57
Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/1/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/16/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away