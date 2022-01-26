Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard El Ellis (3) drives to the basket against Boston College Eagles forward T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and guard Jaeden Zackery (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Boston College 67-54. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-10, 3-5 ACC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Boston College

  • The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 11 more points than the Eagles give up (66.9).
  • The Eagles put up an average of 66.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tar Heels give up.
  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
  • The Eagles' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 14.9 points per contest.
  • Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford scores 13 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Eagles' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
  • Brevin Galloway makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • Ashton-Langford (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Virginia

W 74-58

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 88-65

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

L 85-57

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

L 98-76

Away

1/24/2022

Virginia Tech

W 78-68

Home

1/26/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Louisville

-

Away

2/5/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/8/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/12/2022

Florida State

-

Home

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

L 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

W 70-68

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

L 67-54

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

L 87-57

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/1/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/16/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Boston College at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

