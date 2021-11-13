Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brown Bears (0-0) take on the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Brown
- Brown did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot put up 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Caleb Love dispensed 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
- Kerwin Walton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Love and Bacot were defensive standouts last season, with Love averaging 1.2 steals per game and Bacot collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 83-67
Home
11/12/2021
Brown
-
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Salve Regina
W 89-59
Home
11/12/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
11/14/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
11/16/2021
Johnson & Wales (Providence)
-
Home
11/19/2021
Creighton
-
Away
11/26/2021
Bryant
-
Home
11/28/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Away
