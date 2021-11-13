Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 27, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) tries to shoot between Michigan Wolverines forward Hailey Brown (15) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during overtime in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brown Bears (0-0) take on the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Brown

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Brown

    • Brown did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot put up 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Caleb Love dispensed 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
    • Kerwin Walton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Love and Bacot were defensive standouts last season, with Love averaging 1.2 steals per game and Bacot collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Brown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Salve Regina

    W 89-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Johnson & Wales (Providence)

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Brown at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

