The Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at TD Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 162.5 points

Key Stats for Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 5.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Cougars gave up (69.9).

The Cougars' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.

The Cougars' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot paced his team in both points (12.3) and rebounds (7.8) per contest last season, and also posted 0.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Day'Ron Sharpe posted 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Garrison Brooks posted 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Caleb Love paced the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black put up 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year, shooting 36.7% from the floor.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch