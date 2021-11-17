Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at TD Arena. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

    North Carolina vs Charleston (SC) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -12.5

    162.5 points

    Key Stats for Charleston (SC) vs. North Carolina

    • Last year, the Tar Heels put up 5.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Cougars gave up (69.9).
    • The Cougars' 70.6 points per game last year were only 0.7 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
    • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
    • The Cougars' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot paced his team in both points (12.3) and rebounds (7.8) per contest last season, and also posted 0.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Day'Ron Sharpe posted 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 51.9% from the field.
    • Garrison Brooks posted 9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • Caleb Love paced the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 10.5 points.
    • Rechon 'Leaky' Black put up 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year, shooting 36.7% from the floor.

    Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

    • John Meeks is No. 1 on the Cougars in scoring (17.7 points per game), and produces 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Dimitrius Underwood tops the Cougars in rebounding (8 per game) and assists (4), and puts up 9 points. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Cougars receive 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Brenden Tucker.
    • Osinachi Smart is the Cougars' top rebounder (8 per game), and he delivers 6 points and 0.7 assists.
    • Dalton Bolon is posting 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 33.3% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    North Carolina at College of Charleston

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

