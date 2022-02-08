Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina looks to bounce back from a loss to Duke on Tuesday night when it travels to Clemson.

North Carolina had its four-game losing winning streak snapped on Tuesday night when it got blown out by Duke on Saturday. The Tar Heels never led in the game and lost 87-67.

How to Watch North Carolina at Clemson Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the North Carolina at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss kept them from pulling into a tie with the Blue Devils in the ACC standings and dropped them to 8-4.

They will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night when they take on a Clemson team who just lost to Georgia Tech.

The Tigers were coming off a big win against Florida State but struggled against the Yellow Jackets in the 69-64 loss.

Clemson has now lost five of its last seven games and has dropped to 4-7 in the ACC.

The Tigers have played some of the top teams tough this year and came up short. They will look to get over that hump on Tuesday night and pick up a big home win in the first of three straight home games.

They will play Duke on Thursday and Notre Dame on Saturday in what is going to be a huge week for the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

North Carolina at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
