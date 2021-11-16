How to Watch North Carolina at College of Charleston

The No. 19 team in the nation, the Tar Heels, travel to Charleston to take on the Cougars in an undefeated matchup where someone will get their first loss.

Charleston is undefeated so far this season having already played three games and winning all three. They started by beating South Carolina State 106-74 and then beat Lipscomb 86-77 before beating Loyola (MD) 79-72, their only common opponent with North Carolina.

The Tarheels are undefeated as well this season with two games under their belt. They are currently tied for No. 1 in the ACC and they rank No. 19 in the nation. They beat Loyola soundly in their first game 83-67 and then won a close call against Brown in their most recent game 94-87.

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels at College of Charleston Cougars Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 16th, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can live stream North Carolina Tar Heels at College of Charleston Cougars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Carolina possesses a three-headed monster leading their charge. Guard Caleb Love is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game. R.J. Davis is averaging 16.0 points, a team-leading 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game; he is also their main deep threat. Finally, Armando Bacot is averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

The Cougars are led by John Meeks and Dimitrius Underwood. Meeks averages 17.7 points per game and Underwood averages 4.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game leading Charleston's team in those categories.

Despite the close encounter with Brown, North Carolina should be able to bounce back and make a statement out of this game. However, on the flip side, it was a close call with Brown meaning that Charleston has just as much chance to upset the No. 19 team here.

Regional restrictions may apply.