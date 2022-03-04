Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after picking up his fifth foul, fouling North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) in overtime at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Duke vs North Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-12.5

-

Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina

  • The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.
  • The Blue Devils are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero posts 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Wendell Moore is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Mark Williams is putting up 10.8 points, 0.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Trevor Keels is putting up 12.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • AJ Griffin is putting up 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is putting up team highs in points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (12.6). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Caleb Love is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, hitting 38.8% of his shots from the floor, and 38.4% from 3-point range resulting in 2.3 triples per contest.
  • Brady Manek is posting 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
  • RJ Davis is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
  • The Tar Heels receive 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

North Carolina at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

