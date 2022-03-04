How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after picking up his fifth foul, fouling North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) in overtime at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -12.5 -

Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina

The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).

The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (41.0%).

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Moore is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mark Williams is putting up 10.8 points, 0.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Trevor Keels is putting up 12.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

AJ Griffin is putting up 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch