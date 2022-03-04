How to Watch North Carolina vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5 ACC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-12.5
-
Key Stats for Duke vs. North Carolina
- The 80.3 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 7.9 more points than the Tar Heels give up (72.4).
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 65.1 the Blue Devils allow.
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (41.0%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posts 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.0 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Wendell Moore is tops on his team in assists per game (4.6), and also averages 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams is putting up 10.8 points, 0.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- Trevor Keels is putting up 12.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- AJ Griffin is putting up 10.4 points, 1.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is putting up team highs in points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (12.6). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Caleb Love is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, hitting 38.8% of his shots from the floor, and 38.4% from 3-point range resulting in 2.3 triples per contest.
- Brady Manek is posting 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
- RJ Davis is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
- The Tar Heels receive 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.
