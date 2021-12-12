How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon
- The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are only 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).
- The Phoenix average the same points per game as the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (73.1).
- The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in points and assists per game, scoring 16.3 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
- Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 boards per game while also scoring 15.0 points a contest.
- RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Torrence Watson is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also pulls down 3.3 rebounds and racks up 1.3 assists per game.
- Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.4 per game.
- Hunter McIntosh hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Phoenix.
- Hunter Woods (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
L 93-84
Home
11/21/2021
Tennessee
L 89-72
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
W 72-53
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
W 72-51
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
W 79-62
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Boston College
-
Away
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Ole Miss
L 74-56
Home
11/21/2021
Temple
L 75-58
Home
11/27/2021
Jacksonville State
L 93-81
Home
11/30/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 74-61
Away
12/4/2021
High Point
L 83-77
Home
12/11/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/15/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/18/2021
Shaw
-
Home
12/21/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/29/2021
Northeastern
-
Home
12/31/2021
Hofstra
-
Home