    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon

    • The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are only 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).
    • The Phoenix average the same points per game as the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (73.1).
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in points and assists per game, scoring 16.3 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
    • Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 boards per game while also scoring 15.0 points a contest.
    • RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Torrence Watson is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also pulls down 3.3 rebounds and racks up 1.3 assists per game.
    • Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.4 per game.
    • Hunter McIntosh hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Phoenix.
    • Hunter Woods (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-84

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    L 89-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 72-53

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    W 72-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 79-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    Elon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 74-56

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Temple

    L 75-58

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Jacksonville State

    L 93-81

    Home

    11/30/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 74-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    High Point

    L 83-77

    Home

    12/11/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Shaw

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Elon at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

