The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (2-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon

The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are only 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).

The Phoenix average the same points per game as the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (73.1).

The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in points and assists per game, scoring 16.3 points and distributing 4.3 assists.

Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 boards per game while also scoring 15.0 points a contest.

RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

Torrence Watson is at the top of the Phoenix scoring leaderboard with 13.8 points per game. He also pulls down 3.3 rebounds and racks up 1.3 assists per game.

Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.4 per game.

Hunter McIntosh hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Phoenix.

Hunter Woods (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Elon while Graham (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Purdue L 93-84 Home 11/21/2021 Tennessee L 89-72 Home 11/23/2021 UNC Asheville W 72-53 Home 12/1/2021 Michigan W 72-51 Home 12/5/2021 Georgia Tech W 79-62 Away 12/11/2021 Elon - Home 12/14/2021 Furman - Home 12/18/2021 UCLA - Home 12/21/2021 Appalachian State - Home 12/29/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Boston College - Away

Elon Schedule