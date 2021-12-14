North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman

The 81.1 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.2 more points than the Paladins give up (75.9).

The Paladins put up 11.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).

The Tar Heels make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Paladins have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The Tar Heels leader in points and assists is Caleb Love, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 3.9 assists.

Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.

Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

The Paladins' Alex Hunter puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jalen Slawson grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Furman rebounding leaderboard.

Hunter makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Paladins.

Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee L 89-72 Home 11/23/2021 UNC Asheville W 72-53 Home 12/1/2021 Michigan W 72-51 Home 12/5/2021 Georgia Tech W 79-62 Away 12/11/2021 Elon W 80-63 Home 12/14/2021 Furman - Home 12/18/2021 UCLA - Home 12/21/2021 Appalachian State - Home 12/29/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Boston College - Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Furman Schedule