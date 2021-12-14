North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman
- The 81.1 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.2 more points than the Paladins give up (75.9).
- The Paladins put up 11.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
- The Tar Heels make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Paladins have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels leader in points and assists is Caleb Love, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 3.9 assists.
- Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Furman Players to Watch
- The Paladins' Alex Hunter puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jalen Slawson grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Furman rebounding leaderboard.
- Hunter makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Paladins.
- Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
L 89-72
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
W 72-53
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
W 72-51
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
W 79-62
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
W 80-63
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 87-77
Away
11/30/2021
High Point
W 74-70
Away
12/3/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 91-88
Home
12/7/2021
Winthrop
L 85-80
Away
12/10/2021
Appalachian State
W 73-65
Home
12/14/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/17/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/29/2021
Samford
-
Home
1/1/2022
VMI
-
Away
1/5/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away