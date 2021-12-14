North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (7-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Furman

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Furman

    • The 81.1 points per game the Tar Heels score are 5.2 more points than the Paladins give up (75.9).
    • The Paladins put up 11.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Tar Heels give up (72.0).
    • The Tar Heels make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
    • The Paladins have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • The Tar Heels leader in points and assists is Caleb Love, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 3.9 assists.
    • Armando Bacot leads North Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 boards per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Furman Players to Watch

    • The Paladins' Alex Hunter puts up enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jalen Slawson grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Furman rebounding leaderboard.
    • Hunter makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Paladins.
    • Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    L 89-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 72-53

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    W 72-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 79-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    W 80-63

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    Furman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 87-77

    Away

    11/30/2021

    High Point

    W 74-70

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 91-88

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Winthrop

    L 85-80

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 73-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    VMI

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Furman at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

