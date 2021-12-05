Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresh off a top 25 victory against Michigan, North Carolina will open conference play against Georgia Tech on Sunday.
    Author:

    The North Carolina men's basketball team is 5–2 on the season. The Tar Heels' losses came against Purdue, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation, and Tennessee which is ranked No. 13, before bouncing back against No. 24 Michigan in their most recent game.

    Georgia Tech is 5–1 on the year and has had a great start to the season. The Yellow Jackets won five in a row leading up to their last game. They beat Lamar, Georgia, Charleston Southern and Georgian Southern before losing their first game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to Wisconsin 70–66.

    How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams enter conference play Sunday against each other.

    North Carolina is led by guard Caleb Love. Love averages 16.1 points per game and 4.1 assists per game, which are both team-leading. He also adds in 3.7 rebounds. He is paired with Armando Bacot, who averages 15.0 points per game with 9.4 rebounds per game.

    Georgia Tech is led by guard Michael Devoe,verages 25.0 points per game with 4.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He leads the team in both points and assists. Jordan Usher helps him, averaging 14.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.

    North Carolina ranks No. 58 in rebounds per game and No. 43 in field goal percentage per game. They also rank No. 11 in three points percentage. Georgia Tech matches that ranking No. 43 in field goal percentage and No. 17 in three point percentage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Memphis Hustle

    3 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Conference Final: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech

    3 minutes ago
    juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Genoa

    28 minutes ago
    lyon
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lyon

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Jose State vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy