How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Fresh off a top 25 victory against Michigan, North Carolina will open conference play against Georgia Tech on Sunday.

The North Carolina men's basketball team is 5–2 on the season. The Tar Heels' losses came against Purdue, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation, and Tennessee which is ranked No. 13, before bouncing back against No. 24 Michigan in their most recent game.

Georgia Tech is 5–1 on the year and has had a great start to the season. The Yellow Jackets won five in a row leading up to their last game. They beat Lamar, Georgia, Charleston Southern and Georgian Southern before losing their first game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to Wisconsin 70–66.

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two teams enter conference play Sunday against each other.

North Carolina is led by guard Caleb Love. Love averages 16.1 points per game and 4.1 assists per game, which are both team-leading. He also adds in 3.7 rebounds. He is paired with Armando Bacot, who averages 15.0 points per game with 9.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech is led by guard Michael Devoe,verages 25.0 points per game with 4.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He leads the team in both points and assists. Jordan Usher helps him, averaging 14.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.

North Carolina ranks No. 58 in rebounds per game and No. 43 in field goal percentage per game. They also rank No. 11 in three points percentage. Georgia Tech matches that ranking No. 43 in field goal percentage and No. 17 in three point percentage.

Regional restrictions may apply.