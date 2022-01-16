Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) will try to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

The Tar Heels score 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tar Heels give up (70.5).

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.

The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe is the top shooter from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Kentucky L 98-69 Away 12/21/2021 Appalachian State W 70-50 Home 1/2/2022 Boston College W 91-65 Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame L 78-73 Away 1/8/2022 Virginia W 74-58 Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 1/18/2022 Miami - Away 1/22/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/24/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/26/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 NC State - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule