How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) will try to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

  • The Tar Heels score 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tar Heels give up (70.5).
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
  • RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devoe is the top shooter from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Kentucky

L 98-69

Away

12/21/2021

Appalachian State

W 70-50

Home

1/2/2022

Boston College

W 91-65

Away

1/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 78-73

Away

1/8/2022

Virginia

W 74-58

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/24/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/26/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

Georgia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Georgia State

W 72-62

Home

1/2/2022

Louisville

L 67-64

Home

1/4/2022

Duke

L 69-57

Away

1/8/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-68

Home

1/12/2022

Boston College

W 81-76

Away

1/15/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/26/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Miami

-

Home

2/2/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Clemson

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
