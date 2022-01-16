How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) will try to build on a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
- The Tar Heels score 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Tar Heels give up (70.5).
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 12.9 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- The Yellow Jackets' Michael Devoe averages enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 14.8 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is the top shooter from deep for the Yellow Jackets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Devoe with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Kentucky
L 98-69
Away
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
W 70-50
Home
1/2/2022
Boston College
W 91-65
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
L 78-73
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
W 74-58
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Georgia State
W 72-62
Home
1/2/2022
Louisville
L 67-64
Home
1/4/2022
Duke
L 69-57
Away
1/8/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-68
Home
1/12/2022
Boston College
W 81-76
Away
1/15/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/26/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Miami
-
Home
2/2/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Clemson
-
Home