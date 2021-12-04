Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
- The Yellow Jackets put up 74.4 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 74.7 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels put up 14.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.7).
- This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 28.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rodney Howard posts 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Deivon Smith averages 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Kyle Sturdivant averages 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is the Tar Heels' top rebounder (9.4 per game), and he delivers 15.0 points and 1.3 assists.
- The Tar Heels get 14.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Brady Manek.
- RJ Davis is posting 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 48.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.
- Dawson Garcia is averaging 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Live Stream: fuboTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)