Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

The Yellow Jackets put up 74.4 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 74.7 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels put up 14.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.7).

This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Usher averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 28.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Rodney Howard posts 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Deivon Smith averages 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kyle Sturdivant averages 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

North Carolina Players to Watch