    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC opponents square off when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

    • The Yellow Jackets put up 74.4 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 74.7 the Tar Heels give up.
    • The Tar Heels put up 14.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.7).
    • This season, the Yellow Jackets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 41.9% the Yellow Jackets' opponents have shot this season.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher averages a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 14.3 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 28.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Rodney Howard posts 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Deivon Smith averages 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Sturdivant averages 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot is the Tar Heels' top rebounder (9.4 per game), and he delivers 15.0 points and 1.3 assists.
    • The Tar Heels get 14.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Brady Manek.
    • RJ Davis is posting 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 48.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.
    • Dawson Garcia is averaging 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    North Carolina at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

