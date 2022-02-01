Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina goes for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to take on Louisville.

North Carolina followed up one of its worst offensive performances of the year with one of its best on Saturday. The Tar Heels shot under 30% in their win against Boston College, but then dropped 100 on rival NC State Saturday in their win.

How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the North Carolina at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their third straight and has them 7-3 in the ACC and just a game back in the loss column to first place Miami, Duke and Notre Dame. They have had their ups and downs this year, but still find themselves fighting for the ACC crown.

Tuesday they will look to keep pace when they take on a Louisville team playing in just its second game since firing head coach Chris Mack.

The Cardinals played Duke tough in their first game since Mack's departure, but came up short in a 74-65 loss. It was their third in a row and sixth in the last seven games.

It has dropped them under .500 in the ACC for the first time and has them just 11-10 overall.

It has been a tough year for Louisville and one that doesn't appear to be ending soon, but it could get a bit of good vibes going if it could pull off an upset of North Carolina on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

North Carolina at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

26 seconds ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hits a game winning three point shot over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

26 seconds ago
Celaya Cancun
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Pumas Tabasco vs. Celaya

26 seconds ago
Real Housewives of New Jersey
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Premiere

26 seconds ago
Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville

26 seconds ago
G League
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks

18 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

30 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Raptors

30 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Brazil vs. Paraguay

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy