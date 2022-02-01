How to Watch North Carolina at Louisville

North Carolina goes for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to take on Louisville.

North Carolina followed up one of its worst offensive performances of the year with one of its best on Saturday. The Tar Heels shot under 30% in their win against Boston College, but then dropped 100 on rival NC State Saturday in their win.

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The win was their third straight and has them 7-3 in the ACC and just a game back in the loss column to first place Miami, Duke and Notre Dame. They have had their ups and downs this year, but still find themselves fighting for the ACC crown.

Tuesday they will look to keep pace when they take on a Louisville team playing in just its second game since firing head coach Chris Mack.

The Cardinals played Duke tough in their first game since Mack's departure, but came up short in a 74-65 loss. It was their third in a row and sixth in the last seven games.

It has dropped them under .500 in the ACC for the first time and has them just 11-10 overall.

It has been a tough year for Louisville and one that doesn't appear to be ending soon, but it could get a bit of good vibes going if it could pull off an upset of North Carolina on Tuesday.

