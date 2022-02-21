How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) drives past Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville

Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Louisville

The Tar Heels record 8.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Cardinals allow (69.3).

The Cardinals' 68.3 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.

Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke puts up 9.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cardinals.

The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.6 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Jarrod West with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).

Locke knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.

Williams' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Louisville on defense.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Duke L 87-67 Home 2/8/2022 Clemson W 79-77 Away 2/12/2022 Florida State W 94-74 Home 2/16/2022 Pittsburgh L 76-67 Home 2/19/2022 Virginia Tech W 65-57 Away 2/21/2022 Louisville - Home 2/26/2022 NC State - Away 2/28/2022 Syracuse - Home 3/5/2022 Duke - Away

Louisville Schedule