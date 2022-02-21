How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Louisville
- The Tar Heels record 8.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Cardinals allow (69.3).
- The Cardinals' 68.3 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
- North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
- Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke puts up 9.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cardinals.
- The Louisville leaders in rebounding and assists are Malik Williams with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.6 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Jarrod West with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Locke knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
- Williams' steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Louisville on defense.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Duke
L 87-67
Home
2/8/2022
Clemson
W 79-77
Away
2/12/2022
Florida State
W 94-74
Home
2/16/2022
Pittsburgh
L 76-67
Home
2/19/2022
Virginia Tech
W 65-57
Away
2/21/2022
Louisville
-
Home
2/26/2022
NC State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
-
Away
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
North Carolina
L 90-83
Home
2/5/2022
Syracuse
L 92-69
Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
L 63-57
Away
2/16/2022
Miami
L 70-63
Home
2/19/2022
Clemson
W 70-61
Home
2/21/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/26/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
3/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
3/5/2022
Virginia
-
Home
How To Watch
February
21
2022
Louisville at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
