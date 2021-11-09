Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) take the court against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)

    • Last year, the Tar Heels recorded just 4.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Greyhounds allowed (70.9).
    • The Greyhounds put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed.
    • The Tar Heels made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Greyhounds allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Greyhounds' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels had given up to their opponents (42.4%).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot put up 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Caleb Love averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Kerwin Walton knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Love averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Bacot compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

    • Santi Aldama averaged 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.
    • Aldama knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Luke Johnson averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Aldama compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    Loyola (MD) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Elizabethtown

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Loyola (Md.) at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

