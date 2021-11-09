Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) take the court against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)
- Last year, the Tar Heels recorded just 4.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Greyhounds allowed (70.9).
- The Greyhounds put up an average of 72.1 points per game last year, only 2.2 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed.
- The Tar Heels made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Greyhounds allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Greyhounds' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels had given up to their opponents (42.4%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot put up 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
- Caleb Love averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
- Kerwin Walton knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Love averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Bacot compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Santi Aldama averaged 21.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Aldama knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Luke Johnson averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Aldama compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
11/12/2021
Brown
-
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
11/12/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
11/14/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
11/17/2021
Coppin State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Elizabethtown
-
Home
