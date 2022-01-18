Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes.

North Carolina hits the road Tuesday night coming off consecutive wins against Virginia and Georgia Tech. The wins got them back on track after they were upset by Notre Dame back on January 5th.

How to Watch North Carolina at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the North Carolina at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to the Fighting Irish is the Tar Heels' only ACC defeat of the year as they are currently 4-1 in the conference and sit just a half-game back of their opponent on Tuesday.

Miami is a surprising 5-1 in the ACC, but is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Florida State last Tuesday. The Seminoles hit two free throws with under a second left to steal the victory from the Hurricanes.

That loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for Miami that included its first five ACC games. 

The Hurricanes have shown that they are ready to compete for the conference title but need to get a win against a good North Carolina team on Tuesday.

This should be a great game between two teams battling for first place in a good ACC conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

