North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-2.5
153.5 points
Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina
- The 79.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 6.1 more points than the Hurricanes give up (73.2).
- The Hurricanes' 76.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 70.2 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is tops on the Tar Heels with 17.4 points per contest and 11.2 rebounds (fourth in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.
- Caleb Love puts up 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels at 3.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
- Brady Manek is posting 12.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Dawson Garcia posts 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (17.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and posts 2.1 assists.
- Isaiah Wong gives the Hurricanes 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charlie Moore is averaging a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Sam Waardenburg gives the Hurricanes 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
