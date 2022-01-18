North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -2.5 153.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina

The 79.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 6.1 more points than the Hurricanes give up (73.2).

The Hurricanes' 76.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 70.2 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot is tops on the Tar Heels with 17.4 points per contest and 11.2 rebounds (fourth in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.

Caleb Love puts up 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels at 3.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.

Brady Manek is posting 12.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Dawson Garcia posts 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Miami Players to Watch