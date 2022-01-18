North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) aim to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

North Carolina vs Miami Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-2.5

153.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina

  • The 79.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 6.1 more points than the Hurricanes give up (73.2).
  • The Hurricanes' 76.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 70.2 the Tar Heels give up.
  • The Tar Heels make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is tops on the Tar Heels with 17.4 points per contest and 11.2 rebounds (fourth in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.
  • Caleb Love puts up 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • RJ Davis leads the Tar Heels at 3.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
  • Brady Manek is posting 12.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Dawson Garcia posts 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (17.9 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and posts 2.1 assists.
  • Isaiah Wong gives the Hurricanes 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Charlie Moore is averaging a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Sam Waardenburg gives the Hurricanes 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

North Carolina at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his second period goal with forward Brady Tkachuk (7) against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham

4 minutes ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Evansville

4 minutes ago
RAPTORS 905
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Raptors 905 at Windy City Bulls

4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy