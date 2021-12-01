Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) hit the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Michigan

    • The Wolverines record 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 the Tar Heels allow.
    • The Tar Heels score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines allow.
    • This season, the Wolverines have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tar Heels' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • The Wolverines scoring leader is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
    • Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot collects 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 4.2 per game. He also averages 15.2 points per game and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Brady Manek averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
    • Love (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 77-49

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 80-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    W 94-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 94-83

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-84

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    L 89-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 72-53

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Michigan at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy