The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) hit the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Michigan
- The Wolverines record 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines allow.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tar Heels' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines scoring leader is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.
- Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot collects 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 4.2 per game. He also averages 15.2 points per game and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Brady Manek averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.
- Love (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan Schedule
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 77-49
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
L 67-65
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
W 74-61
Home
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 80-62
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-54
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
North Carolina Schedule
11/12/2021
Brown
W 94-87
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 94-83
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
L 93-84
Home
11/21/2021
Tennessee
L 89-72
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
W 72-53
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home