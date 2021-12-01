Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) hit the court against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Michigan

The Wolverines record 71.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 78.7 the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels score an average of 83.2 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines allow.

This season, the Wolverines have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.

The Tar Heels' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines scoring leader is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.7 per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.0 assists in each contest.

Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot collects 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

North Carolina's assist leader is Caleb Love with 4.2 per game. He also averages 15.2 points per game and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.

Brady Manek averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tar Heels.

Love (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for North Carolina while Bacot (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M W 77-49 Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall L 67-65 Home 11/20/2021 UNLV W 74-61 Home 11/21/2021 Arizona L 80-62 Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State W 65-54 Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 12/21/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home

North Carolina Schedule