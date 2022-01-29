How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) after winning nine straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State

The Tar Heels average only 3.2 more points per game (76.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (73.7).

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

The Tar Heels are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.3 points and pulls down 12.0 rebounds per game.

North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 15.0 PPG scoring average.

Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.0 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).

Terquavion Smith hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.

Seabron (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech W 88-65 Home 1/18/2022 Miami L 85-57 Away 1/22/2022 Wake Forest L 98-76 Away 1/24/2022 Virginia Tech W 78-68 Home 1/26/2022 Boston College W 58-47 Home 1/29/2022 NC State - Home 2/1/2022 Louisville - Away 2/5/2022 Duke - Home 2/8/2022 Clemson - Away 2/12/2022 Florida State - Home 2/16/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

NC State Schedule