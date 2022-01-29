Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts with guard Leaky Black (1) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) after winning nine straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State

  • The Tar Heels average only 3.2 more points per game (76.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (73.7).
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.3 points and pulls down 12.0 rebounds per game.
  • North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 15.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.0 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).
  • Terquavion Smith hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
  • Seabron (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 88-65

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

L 85-57

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

L 98-76

Away

1/24/2022

Virginia Tech

W 78-68

Home

1/26/2022

Boston College

W 58-47

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Louisville

-

Away

2/5/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/8/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/12/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/16/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Louisville

W 79-63

Away

1/15/2022

Duke

L 88-73

Away

1/19/2022

Virginia Tech

L 62-59

Home

1/22/2022

Virginia

W 77-63

Home

1/26/2022

Notre Dame

L 73-65

Away

1/29/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/2/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

2/15/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

NC State at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
