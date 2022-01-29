How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will host the NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) after winning nine straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. NC State
- The Tar Heels average only 3.2 more points per game (76.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (73.7).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 74.8 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.3 points and pulls down 12.0 rebounds per game.
- North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.4 assists per game to go with his 15.0 PPG scoring average.
- Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron holds the top spot on the Wolf Pack leaderboards for scoring (19.0 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).
- Terquavion Smith hits 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wolf Pack.
- Seabron (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 88-65
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
L 85-57
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
L 98-76
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
W 78-68
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
W 58-47
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Louisville
-
Away
2/5/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/8/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/12/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/16/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Louisville
W 79-63
Away
1/15/2022
Duke
L 88-73
Away
1/19/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-59
Home
1/22/2022
Virginia
W 77-63
Home
1/26/2022
Notre Dame
L 73-65
Away
1/29/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/2/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/9/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/12/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/15/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away