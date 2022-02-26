Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

North Carolina vs NC State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-4

151.5 points

Key Stats for NC State vs. North Carolina

  • The Tar Heels average 77.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.1 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, just one more point than the 72.1 the Tar Heels allow.
  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot paces his team in both points (15.9) and rebounds (12.2) per contest, and also averages 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Love is tops on the Tar Heels at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.3 points.
  • Brady Manek puts up 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • RJ Davis posts 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black is putting up 5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is No. 1 on the Wolf Pack in scoring (18 points per game), rebounding (8.5) and assists (3.1), making 51.5% from the floor. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Terquavion Smith gets the Wolf Pack 15.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jericole Hellems is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • Cam Hayes gives the Wolf Pack 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wolf Pack get 4.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

North Carolina at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
