How to Watch North Carolina vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -4 151.5 points

Key Stats for NC State vs. North Carolina

The Tar Heels average 77.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 74.1 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, just one more point than the 72.1 the Tar Heels allow.

This season, the Tar Heels have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot paces his team in both points (15.9) and rebounds (12.2) per contest, and also averages 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Caleb Love is tops on the Tar Heels at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 15.3 points.

Brady Manek puts up 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

RJ Davis posts 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black is putting up 5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

NC State Players to Watch