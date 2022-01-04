North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

The 70.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are the same as the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels' 79.5 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 65.4 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 43.8% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin is tops on the Fighting Irish with 14.9 points per contest and 0.9 assists, while also posting 5.6 rebounds.

Paul Atkinson is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Blake Wesley puts up 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nate Laszewski is tops on the Fighting Irish at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 7.6 points.

Cormac Ryan is putting up 8.5 points, 2.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch