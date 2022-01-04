North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- The 70.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are the same as the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels' 79.5 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 65.4 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 43.8% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin is tops on the Fighting Irish with 14.9 points per contest and 0.9 assists, while also posting 5.6 rebounds.
- Paul Atkinson is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
- Blake Wesley puts up 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nate Laszewski is tops on the Fighting Irish at 7.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 7.6 points.
- Cormac Ryan is putting up 8.5 points, 2.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels in rebounding (9.9 per game), and puts up 15.3 points and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis is No. 1 on the Tar Heels in assists (3.5 per game), and posts 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Tar Heels get 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Brady Manek.
- Dawson Garcia gives the Tar Heels 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
