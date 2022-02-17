Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (right) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 71-69. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) are at home in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16, 5-10 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Tar Heels record 12.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Panthers give up (66.5).
  • The Panthers' 62 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 72.9 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • The Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 43.3% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 14.9 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Love, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley records 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Femi Odukale notches more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.3 per game. He also scores 12 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Odukale (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Gueye (2.2 per game).

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

NC State

W 100-80

Home

2/1/2022

Louisville

W 90-83

Away

2/5/2022

Duke

L 87-67

Home

2/8/2022

Clemson

W 79-77

Away

2/12/2022

Florida State

W 94-74

Home

2/16/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/19/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

2/21/2022

Louisville

-

Home

2/26/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

-

Away

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Wake Forest

L 91-75

Away

2/5/2022

Virginia Tech

L 76-71

Home

2/7/2022

Virginia Tech

L 74-47

Away

2/9/2022

Florida State

W 56-51

Away

2/12/2022

NC State

W 71-69

Home

2/16/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/19/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/22/2022

Miami

-

Home

3/1/2022

Duke

-

Home

3/5/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Pittsburgh at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
