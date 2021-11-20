Mar 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of the game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tar Heels have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -7.5 152 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Purdue

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 71.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

The Tar Heels scored an average of 75.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

The Boilermakers made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Tar Heels shot 43.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams led his team in both points (15.5) and rebounds (9.1) per contest last year, and also put up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey put up 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Edey posted 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.7% from the field.

Sasha Stefanovic put up 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brandon Newman averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 39.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

North Carolina Players to Watch