    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of the game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tar Heels have also won three games in a row.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue

    Purdue vs North Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -7.5

    152 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Purdue

    • Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 71.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
    • The Tar Heels scored an average of 75.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
    • The Boilermakers made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
    • The Tar Heels shot 43.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams led his team in both points (15.5) and rebounds (9.1) per contest last year, and also put up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jaden Ivey put up 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Zach Edey posted 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 59.7% from the field.
    • Sasha Stefanovic put up 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Newman averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 39.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Caleb Love averaged 3.6 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
    • Kerwin Walton knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Love and Bacot were defensive standouts last season, with Love averaging 1.2 steals per game and Bacot collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    North Carolina at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

