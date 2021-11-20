How to Watch North Carolina at Purdue

No. 18 North Carolina and No. 6 Purdue face off in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday afternoon.

In the nightcap of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off traditional powers North Carolina and Purdue will battle. Both are looking to make the championship game where they will play either Villanova or Tennessee on Sunday.

How to Watch North Carolina vs Purdue Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS (G)

The Tar Heels head over to Connecticut a perfect 3-0 on the season but have yet to be tested. They have scored a ton of points, but they are still struggling on the defensive side as both Brown and Charleston scored at least 83 points.

Purdue's offense has been great so far this year and will be a problem for a North Carolina defense looking to find its way.

The Boilermakers have looked like one of the best teams in the country. They have started 3-0 by scoring at least 92 points per game and have won by at least 35 points each time.

Saturday, they get their first big test when they take on North Carolina. Purdue comes in as a slight favorite.

The Hall of Fame Tip-Off should be a great set of games. North Carolina and Purdue will finish the first day of exciting basketball.

