Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9) squaring off with the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (22-11) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 5:05 PM on CBS.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

  • The Tar Heels average 78.3 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 62.3 the Peacocks allow.
  • The Peacocks' 67.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Tar Heels allow.
  • The Tar Heels make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 12.5 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb Love is North Carolina's best passer, dishing out 3.7 assists per game while scoring 15.7 PPG.
  • Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Daryl Banks III is at the top of the Peacocks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
  • Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.0 per game.
  • Banks is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Peacocks, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 2.7 blocks per game.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Virginia

W 63-43

Home

3/11/2022

Virginia Tech

L 72-59

Home

3/17/2022

Marquette

W 95-63

Home

3/19/2022

Baylor

W 93-86

Away

3/25/2022

UCLA

W 73-66

Away

3/27/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

Saint Peter's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Quinnipiac

W 64-52

Home

3/12/2022

Monmouth

W 60-54

Home

3/17/2022

Kentucky

W 85-79

Away

3/19/2022

Murray State

W 70-60

Away

3/25/2022

Purdue

W 67-64

Away

3/27/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Regional Final: Saint Peter's vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17972573
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17945302
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Pelicans

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_16204239
Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Penn State in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
USATSI_12495314
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17966985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball Elite Eight

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) in the fourth quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17962704
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. Panama Soccer 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy