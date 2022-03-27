How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9) squaring off with the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (22-11) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 5:05 PM on CBS.
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's
- The Tar Heels average 78.3 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 62.3 the Peacocks allow.
- The Peacocks' 67.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Tar Heels allow.
- The Tar Heels make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 12.5 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love is North Carolina's best passer, dishing out 3.7 assists per game while scoring 15.7 PPG.
- Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Daryl Banks III is at the top of the Peacocks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
- Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.0 per game.
- Banks is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Peacocks, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 2.7 blocks per game.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Virginia
W 63-43
Home
3/11/2022
Virginia Tech
L 72-59
Home
3/17/2022
Marquette
W 95-63
Home
3/19/2022
Baylor
W 93-86
Away
3/25/2022
UCLA
W 73-66
Away
3/27/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Quinnipiac
W 64-52
Home
3/12/2022
Monmouth
W 60-54
Home
3/17/2022
Kentucky
W 85-79
Away
3/19/2022
Murray State
W 70-60
Away
3/25/2022
Purdue
W 67-64
Away
3/27/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
