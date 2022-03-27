How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9) squaring off with the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (22-11) on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament contest, which begins at 5:05 PM on CBS.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's

The Tar Heels average 78.3 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 62.3 the Peacocks allow.

The Peacocks' 67.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Tar Heels allow.

The Tar Heels make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.4 points and grabs 12.5 rebounds per game.

Caleb Love is North Carolina's best passer, dishing out 3.7 assists per game while scoring 15.7 PPG.

Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Daryl Banks III is at the top of the Peacocks scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.

Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 6.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.0 per game.

Banks is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Peacocks, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

KC Ndefo is at the top of the Saint Peter's steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 2.7 blocks per game.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/10/2022 Virginia W 63-43 Home 3/11/2022 Virginia Tech L 72-59 Home 3/17/2022 Marquette W 95-63 Home 3/19/2022 Baylor W 93-86 Away 3/25/2022 UCLA W 73-66 Away 3/27/2022 Saint Peter's - Home

Saint Peter's Schedule