North Carolina vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Dean Smith Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Syracuse
- The 77.7 points per game the Tar Heels record are only 2.9 more points than the Orange give up (74.8).
- The Orange put up only 4.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (72.1).
- The Tar Heels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Orange have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who puts up 16.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.
- North Carolina's best passer is Caleb Love, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 15.3 PPG scoring average.
- Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is at the top of the Orange scoring leaderboard with 19.1 points per game. He also pulls down 3.3 rebounds and dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
- Syracuse's leader in rebounds is Cole Swider with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Joseph Girard III with 4.1 per game.
- Boeheim is reliable from distance and leads the Orange with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Syracuse's leader in steals is Girard (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jesse Edwards (2.8 per game).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Florida State
W 94-74
Home
2/16/2022
Pittsburgh
L 76-67
Home
2/19/2022
Virginia Tech
W 65-57
Away
2/21/2022
Louisville
W 70-63
Home
2/26/2022
NC State
W 84-74
Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
-
Away
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Virginia Tech
L 71-59
Away
2/19/2022
Boston College
W 76-56
Home
2/21/2022
Georgia Tech
W 74-73
Home
2/23/2022
Notre Dame
L 79-69
Away
2/26/2022
Duke
L 97-72
Home
2/28/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
3/5/2022
Miami
-
Home
