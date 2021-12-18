North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams square off when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, winners of four straight.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UCLA

The Tar Heels average 21.4 more points per game (80.4) than the Bruins allow (59.0).

The Bruins' 73.2 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Tar Heels is Caleb Love, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.

North Carolina's best rebounder is Armando Bacot, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.

Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

The UCLA leaders in rebounding and assists are Myles Johnson with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Tyger Campbell with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

Campbell is reliable from distance and leads the Bruins with 2.1 made threes per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 UNC Asheville W 72-53 Home 12/1/2021 Michigan W 72-51 Home 12/5/2021 Georgia Tech W 79-62 Away 12/11/2021 Elon W 80-63 Home 12/14/2021 Furman W 74-61 Home 12/18/2021 UCLA - Home 12/21/2021 Appalachian State - Home 12/29/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 1/1/2022 Boston College - Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame - Away 1/8/2022 Virginia - Home

UCLA Schedule