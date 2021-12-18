North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Two hot teams square off when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, winners of four straight.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UCLA

    • The Tar Heels average 21.4 more points per game (80.4) than the Bruins allow (59.0).
    • The Bruins' 73.2 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels give up.
    • The Tar Heels make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
    • The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Tar Heels is Caleb Love, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
    • North Carolina's best rebounder is Armando Bacot, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
    • Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The UCLA leaders in rebounding and assists are Myles Johnson with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Tyger Campbell with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • Campbell is reliable from distance and leads the Bruins with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 72-53

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    W 72-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 79-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    W 80-63

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    W 73-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    W 67-56

    Away

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    UCLA vs. North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

