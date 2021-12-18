North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams square off when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (9-1) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tar Heels will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Bruins, winners of four straight.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UCLA
- The Tar Heels average 21.4 more points per game (80.4) than the Bruins allow (59.0).
- The Bruins' 73.2 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Bruins' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Tar Heels is Caleb Love, who scores 16.2 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
- North Carolina's best rebounder is Armando Bacot, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
- Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 16.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The UCLA leaders in rebounding and assists are Myles Johnson with 6.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.7 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Tyger Campbell with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- Campbell is reliable from distance and leads the Bruins with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
W 72-53
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
W 72-51
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
W 79-62
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
W 80-63
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
W 74-61
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/1/2022
Boston College
-
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
-
Home
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
W 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
W 67-56
Away
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/22/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home
1/1/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/6/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/8/2022
Cal
-
Away