North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) to decide which of the teams is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 9:39 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:39 PM ET

9:39 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -2.5 142 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina

The Bruins average 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.

The Bruins are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 14 points.

Jules Bernard puts up 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyger Campbell leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins with 15.7 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.

Myles Johnson puts up 3.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 62% from the floor.

North Carolina Players to Watch