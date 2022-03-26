North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) to decide which of the teams is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 9:39 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

UCLA vs North Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-2.5

142 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina

  • The Bruins average 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels give up.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
  • The Bruins are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 14 points.
  • Jules Bernard puts up 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyger Campbell leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins with 15.7 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.
  • Myles Johnson puts up 3.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 62% from the floor.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is No. 1 on the Tar Heels in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (12.5), and posts 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • The Tar Heels receive 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brady Manek.
  • Caleb Love tops the Tar Heels in assists (3.7 per game), and averages 15.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • RJ Davis is putting up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black gives the Tar Heels 5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Regional Semifinal: North Carolina vs. UCLA

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17928859
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Seals at Warriors

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17939056
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Trail Blazers

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy