North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch this Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (28-7) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9) to decide which of the teams is heading to the East Regional Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 9:39 PM.
How to Watch UCLA vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:39 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-2.5
142 points
Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Carolina
- The Bruins average 73.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.9 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 62.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- The Bruins are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins at 5.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 14 points.
- Jules Bernard puts up 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyger Campbell leads his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Johnny Juzang leads the Bruins with 15.7 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.
- Myles Johnson puts up 3.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 62% from the floor.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is No. 1 on the Tar Heels in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (12.5), and posts 1.5 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- The Tar Heels receive 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brady Manek.
- Caleb Love tops the Tar Heels in assists (3.7 per game), and averages 15.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis is putting up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black gives the Tar Heels 5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
25
2022
Regional Semifinal: North Carolina vs. UCLA
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:39
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)