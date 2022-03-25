Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs UCLA: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to reach its second-consecutive Elite Eight when it takes on North Carolina in this major Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night.

After knocking off the defending champions in the second round, No. 8 North Carolina takes on No. 4 UCLA in a historic Sweet 16 matchup between two decorated programs on Friday night.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between North Carolina and UCLA Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream North Carolina vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, as UCLA tries to make its second-consecutive trip to the Elite Eight. Meanwhile, this is the Tar Heels’ fifth Sweet 16 since 2015.

North Carolina’s win over the top seed in the region, Baylor, didn’t come without controversy. With fewer than 11 minutes remaining, the Tar Heels' leading scorer, Brady Manek, was ejected for a flagrant-two foul. The Bears then erased a 25-point deficit once Manek left the game, but North Carolina held on in overtime for a 93-86 victory.

As for UCLA, it has yet to play a close contest in the tournament. The Bruins are coming off of a 72-56 win over Saint Mary’s in the second round, shooting 56.5% from the field against a stingy Gaels defense.

The winner of UCLA vs. North Carolina will take on the Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue victor in the Elite Eight this weekend.

