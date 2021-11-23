Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) at Dean Smith Center on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 75.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs gave up.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Bulldogs shot 47.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.0 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The North Carolina steals leader is Dawson Garcia, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Tajion Jones averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last season.

Evan Clayborne pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Lavar Batts Jr. averaged 3.2 assists per contest.

Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.

Batts averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Clayborne collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Loyola (MD) W 83-67 Home 11/12/2021 Brown W 94-87 Home 11/16/2021 Charleston (SC) W 94-83 Away 11/20/2021 Purdue L 93-84 Home 11/21/2021 Tennessee L 89-72 Home 11/23/2021 UNC Asheville - Home 12/1/2021 Michigan - Home 12/5/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/11/2021 Elon - Home 12/14/2021 Furman - Home 12/18/2021 UCLA - Home

UNC Asheville Schedule