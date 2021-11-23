Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) at Dean Smith Center on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

    • Last year, the Tar Heels put up 75.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs gave up.
    • The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
    • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs shot 47.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.0 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
    • Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The North Carolina steals leader is Dawson Garcia, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    UNC Asheville Players to Watch

    • Tajion Jones averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last season.
    • Evan Clayborne pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Lavar Batts Jr. averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Batts averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Clayborne collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    W 94-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 94-83

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-84

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    L 89-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    UNC Asheville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UAB

    L 102-77

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Brevard

    W 101-44

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 75-45

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 61-55

    Home

    11/23/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Saint Andrews (NC)

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Citadel

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Chattanooga

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    UNC-Asheville at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy