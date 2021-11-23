Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) at Dean Smith Center on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville
- Last year, the Tar Heels put up 75.2 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs gave up.
- The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- The Bulldogs shot 47.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in scoring, tallying 17.4 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Armando Bacot is North Carolina's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.0 per game, while RJ Davis is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
- Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The North Carolina steals leader is Dawson Garcia, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Tajion Jones averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game last season.
- Evan Clayborne pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Lavar Batts Jr. averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
- Batts averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Clayborne collected 1.7 blocks per contest.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 83-67
Home
11/12/2021
Brown
W 94-87
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 94-83
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
L 93-84
Home
11/21/2021
Tennessee
L 89-72
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCLA
-
Home
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UAB
L 102-77
Away
11/11/2021
Brevard
W 101-44
Home
11/14/2021
Chattanooga
L 75-45
Away
11/18/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 61-55
Home
11/23/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
11/28/2021
Saint Andrews (NC)
-
Home
12/1/2021
Citadel
-
Home
12/4/2021
North Carolina Central
-
Home
12/8/2021
Chattanooga
-
Home
12/11/2021
Western Carolina
-
Away
