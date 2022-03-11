North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC) play the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Thursday at Barclays Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia
- The 78.6 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 18.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (60.1).
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.6 points and pulls down 12.4 boards per game.
- Caleb Love is North Carolina's best passer, dispensing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 15.7 PPG.
- Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner sits atop the Cavaliers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Reece Beekman records more assists than any other Virginia player with 5.0 per game. He also averages 8.1 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Kihei Clark hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.1 per game).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Virginia Tech
W 65-57
Away
2/21/2022
Louisville
W 70-63
Home
2/26/2022
NC State
W 84-74
Away
2/28/2022
Syracuse
W 88-79
Home
3/5/2022
Duke
W 94-81
Away
3/10/2022
Virginia
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Miami
W 74-71
Away
2/23/2022
Duke
L 65-61
Home
2/26/2022
Florida State
L 64-63
Home
3/5/2022
Louisville
W 71-61
Away
3/9/2022
Louisville
W 51-50
Home
3/10/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Virginia at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
