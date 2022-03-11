North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC) play the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Thursday at Barclays Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

  • The 78.6 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 18.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (60.1).
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 63.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Tar Heels leader in points and rebounds is Armando Bacot, who scores 16.6 points and pulls down 12.4 boards per game.
  • Caleb Love is North Carolina's best passer, dispensing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 15.7 PPG.
  • Brady Manek makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner sits atop the Cavaliers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman records more assists than any other Virginia player with 5.0 per game. He also averages 8.1 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Kihei Clark hits 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick (2.1 per game).

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Virginia Tech

W 65-57

Away

2/21/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Home

2/26/2022

NC State

W 84-74

Away

2/28/2022

Syracuse

W 88-79

Home

3/5/2022

Duke

W 94-81

Away

3/10/2022

Virginia

-

Home

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Miami

W 74-71

Away

2/23/2022

Duke

L 65-61

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

L 64-63

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

W 71-61

Away

3/9/2022

Louisville

W 51-50

Home

3/10/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Virginia at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

