How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

  • The Tar Heels average 21.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Cavaliers allow (57.7).
  • The Cavaliers' 63.6 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Tar Heels give up.
  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who averages 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
  • RJ Davis is North Carolina's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 13.7 PPG.
  • Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Virginia's assist leader is Reece Beekman with 4.4 per game. He also scores 6.9 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kihei Clark is reliable from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.9 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Furman

W 74-61

Home

12/18/2021

Kentucky

L 98-69

Away

12/21/2021

Appalachian State

W 70-50

Home

1/2/2022

Boston College

W 91-65

Away

1/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 78-73

Away

1/8/2022

Virginia

-

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/26/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

JMU

L 52-49

Away

12/18/2021

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 82-49

Home

12/22/2021

Clemson

L 67-50

Home

1/1/2022

Syracuse

W 74-69

Away

1/4/2022

Clemson

W 75-65

Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Virginia at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
