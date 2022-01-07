How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

The Tar Heels average 21.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Cavaliers allow (57.7).

The Cavaliers' 63.6 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 71.4 the Tar Heels give up.

This season, the Tar Heels have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tar Heels is Armando Bacot, who averages 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

RJ Davis is North Carolina's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 13.7 PPG.

Caleb Love leads the Tar Heels in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Love and Bacot lead North Carolina on the defensive end, with Love leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bacot in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jayden Gardner with 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Virginia's assist leader is Reece Beekman with 4.4 per game. He also scores 6.9 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kihei Clark is reliable from deep and leads the Cavaliers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Virginia's leader in steals is Beekman with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kadin Shedrick with 2.9 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Furman W 74-61 Home 12/18/2021 Kentucky L 98-69 Away 12/21/2021 Appalachian State W 70-50 Home 1/2/2022 Boston College W 91-65 Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame L 78-73 Away 1/8/2022 Virginia - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 1/18/2022 Miami - Away 1/22/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/26/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 NC State - Home

Virginia Schedule