How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech
- The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 18.1 more points than the Hokies allow (59.8).
- The Hokies score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- The Tar Heels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- The Hokies are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.7% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.
- RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.4 points per contest.
- Caleb Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts has averaged 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma puts up 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Hunter Cattoor is the top scorer from deep for the Hokies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.8 per game).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
L 78-73
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
W 74-58
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 88-65
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
L 85-57
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
L 98-76
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Louisville
-
Away
2/5/2022
Duke
-
Home
2/8/2022
Clemson
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
NC State
L 68-63
Home
1/12/2022
Virginia
L 54-52
Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-73
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
L 68-63
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/7/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home