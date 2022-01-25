Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 18.1 more points than the Hokies allow (59.8).
  • The Hokies score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Hokies are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.7% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.
  • RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.4 points per contest.
  • Caleb Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts has averaged 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma puts up 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Hunter Cattoor is the top scorer from deep for the Hokies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.8 per game).

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 78-73

Away

1/8/2022

Virginia

W 74-58

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 88-65

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

L 85-57

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

L 98-76

Away

1/24/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/26/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Louisville

-

Away

2/5/2022

Duke

-

Home

2/8/2022

Clemson

-

Away

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

NC State

L 68-63

Home

1/12/2022

Virginia

L 54-52

Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-73

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

L 68-63

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

-

Home

1/29/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

2/7/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
