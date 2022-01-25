How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

The 77.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 18.1 more points than the Hokies allow (59.8).

The Hokies score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

The Tar Heels make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Hokies are shooting 46.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.7% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.

RJ Davis leads North Carolina in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 13.4 points per contest.

Caleb Love makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tar Heels, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The North Carolina steals leader is Love, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bacot, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts has averaged 7.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, putting him atop the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma puts up 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and two assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Hunter Cattoor is the top scorer from deep for the Hokies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.8 per game).

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame L 78-73 Away 1/8/2022 Virginia W 74-58 Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech W 88-65 Home 1/18/2022 Miami L 85-57 Away 1/22/2022 Wake Forest L 98-76 Away 1/24/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/26/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 NC State - Home 2/1/2022 Louisville - Away 2/5/2022 Duke - Home 2/8/2022 Clemson - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule