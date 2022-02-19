Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Virginia Tech vs North Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia Tech

-4.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

  • The Hokies score 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73 the Tar Heels give up.
  • The Tar Heels average 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).
  • The Hokies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is tops on the Hokies at 15.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
  • Justyn Mutts is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.3) per game, and also puts up 10.3 points. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor averages 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Nahiem Alleyne is posting 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
  • Storm Murphy posts 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot is putting up team highs in points (16.2 per game) and rebounds (12). And he is contributing 1.6 assists, making 57.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Caleb Love is registering a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He's also delivering 15.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor, and 41.3% from 3-point range resulting in 2.3 treys per contest.
  • Brady Manek is posting 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
  • The Tar Heels receive 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from RJ Davis.
  • The Tar Heels receive 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) drives for a shot between Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) and guard Aminu Mohammed (0) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Louis vs Davidson

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
2022 Tournoi de France

How to Watch France vs Brazil

By Steve Benko
46 minutes ago
USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
San Diego State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at San Diego State in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy