How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
- The Hokies score 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels average 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).
- The Hokies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma is tops on the Hokies at 15.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
- Justyn Mutts is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.3) per game, and also puts up 10.3 points. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Hunter Cattoor averages 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nahiem Alleyne is posting 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Storm Murphy posts 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is putting up team highs in points (16.2 per game) and rebounds (12). And he is contributing 1.6 assists, making 57.5% of his shots from the field.
- Caleb Love is registering a team-best 3.6 assists per game. He's also delivering 15.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor, and 41.3% from 3-point range resulting in 2.3 treys per contest.
- Brady Manek is posting 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- The Tar Heels receive 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from RJ Davis.
- The Tar Heels receive 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Rechon 'Leaky' Black.
