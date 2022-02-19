How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) reacts following a win against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -4.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

The Hokies score 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels average 16.8 more points per game (78.3) than the Hokies allow (61.5).

The Hokies are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

The Tar Heels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma is tops on the Hokies at 15.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Justyn Mutts is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.3) per game, and also puts up 10.3 points. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor averages 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne is posting 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Storm Murphy posts 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch