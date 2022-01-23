How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-1
150.5 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
- The Demon Deacons score 78.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.1 the Demon Deacons allow.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (20.3), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.2) per contest, shooting 54.5% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia averages 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Dallas Walton puts up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the floor.
- Isaiah Mucius puts up 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daivien Williamson averages 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (11.2), and produces 1.6 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Caleb Love gets the Tar Heels 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Davis is the Tar Heels' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he averages 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Brady Manek gives the Tar Heels 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dawson Garcia is averaging 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
North Carolina at Wake Forest
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)