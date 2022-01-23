How to Watch North Carolina vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -1 150.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

The Demon Deacons score 78.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 71.1 the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.1 the Demon Deacons allow.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

The Tar Heels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (20.3), rebounds (6.8) and assists (5.2) per contest, shooting 54.5% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia averages 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dallas Walton puts up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Isaiah Mucius puts up 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Daivien Williamson averages 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch