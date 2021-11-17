Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the North Dakota State Bison (2-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -17 140 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Dakota State

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats recorded were 7.7 more points than the Bison allowed (67.7).

The Bison's 69.7 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.

The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, one percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Bison allowed to opponents.

The Bison's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis led his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1) last season, and also put up 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Brown put up 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Terrell Brown put up 7.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.

North Dakota State Players to Watch