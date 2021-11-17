Publish date:
How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the North Dakota State Bison (2-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
Arizona
-17
140 points
Key Stats for Arizona vs. North Dakota State
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats recorded were 7.7 more points than the Bison allowed (67.7).
- The Bison's 69.7 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, one percentage point higher than the 43.7% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- The Bison's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Azuolas Tubelis led his squad in rebounds per contest (7.1) last season, and also put up 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin posted 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Brown put up 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Terrell Brown put up 7.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Rocky Kreuser tallied 15.7 points and 7 rebounds per game last season.
- Sam Griesel distributed three assists per game while scoring 11.5 PPG.
- Kreuser made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Griesel and Grant Nelson were defensive standouts last season, with Griesel averaging one steal per game and Nelson collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
