How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

Arizona will get their first real test of the season against North Dakota State.

The Arizona Wildcats decided to move on from the Sean Miller era over the summer following a roller coaster of highs and lows. Arizona is a college basketball blue blood and realistically could have had any coach it chose to replace Miller -- even if the allegations of impermissible benefits rubbed some shine off the program.

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac 12 Arizona (OUT)

Instead of swinging for the fences, they opted to go after someone who has seen the growth and development of a winning program first-hand. Arizona opted to hire former Gonzaga assistant and Mark Few’s right-hand man, Tommy Lloyd.

Through two games, the decision looks to be the right one. First, they beat UT-Rio Grande Valley by 54 points -- the sixth-largest margin of victory in program history.

Arizona has a roster loaded with talent, and Lloyd could be the beneficiary of a new coach bump in his first year on the sidelines in Tuscon. The Wildcats will need to prove their up to snuff, however.

North Dakota State is no pushover. They aren’t Gonzaga in the mid-major world, but they are a solid team year after year.

The Bison play slower than most, and given the athletes littered among Arizona’s roster, a slower, grittier game would better suit North Dakota State than the Wildcats.

