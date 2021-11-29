North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) play the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Creighton vs. North Dakota State
- The Bluejays put up 8.6 more points per game (73.3) than the Bison allow (64.7).
- The Bison put up an average of 66.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 67.3 the Bluejays allow.
- The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Hawkins paces the Bluejays at 7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 13.1 points.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Alex O'Connell is putting up 12.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
- Arthur Kaluma posts 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Rocky Kreuser tops the Bison in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and averages 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Grant Nelson is posting 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jarius Cook gets the Bison 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Tyree Eady is putting up a team-high 2.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 29.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Bison receive 4.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Andrew Morgan.
How To Watch
November
30
2021
North Dakota State at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)