North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) play the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. North Dakota State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. North Dakota State

    • The Bluejays put up 8.6 more points per game (73.3) than the Bison allow (64.7).
    • The Bison put up an average of 66.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 67.3 the Bluejays allow.
    • The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hawkins paces the Bluejays at 7 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 13.1 points.
    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
    • Alex O'Connell is putting up 12.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Arthur Kaluma posts 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Rocky Kreuser tops the Bison in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and averages 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Grant Nelson is posting 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jarius Cook gets the Bison 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Tyree Eady is putting up a team-high 2.6 assists per contest. And he is producing 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 29.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Bison receive 4.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Andrew Morgan.

    How To Watch

    North Dakota State at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

