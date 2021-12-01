Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Dakota State and Creighton both look for a third straight win Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The North Dakota State men's basketball team travels to Creighton on Tuesday night where they look to win its third straight game and pull off a big upset. The Bison lost two straight to UNLV and No. 11 Arizona before winning its last two games.

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the North Dakota State at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins have improved their record to 4–2 and has them looking to pull off the upset against a Creighton team also looking to win its third straight.

    The Bluejays have won two straight since being upset by Colorado State 95–81. The loss to the Rams is the only blemish of the year for Creighton and happened after the Bluejays won four straight to start the year.

    Creighton has been playing well but is still trying to figure out if it is ready to compete in a very good Big East this year. On Tuesday, the Bluejays will be big favorites against the Bison but will need to be wary of an upset.

    The Blue Jays have a tough schedule coming up as they take on No. 19 Iowa State and No. 12 BYU in their next two games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    North Dakota State at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    6 minutes ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State

    6 minutes ago
    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy