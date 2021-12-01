North Dakota State and Creighton both look for a third straight win Tuesday night.

The North Dakota State men's basketball team travels to Creighton on Tuesday night where they look to win its third straight game and pull off a big upset. The Bison lost two straight to UNLV and No. 11 Arizona before winning its last two games.

How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

The wins have improved their record to 4–2 and has them looking to pull off the upset against a Creighton team also looking to win its third straight.

The Bluejays have won two straight since being upset by Colorado State 95–81. The loss to the Rams is the only blemish of the year for Creighton and happened after the Bluejays won four straight to start the year.

Creighton has been playing well but is still trying to figure out if it is ready to compete in a very good Big East this year. On Tuesday, the Bluejays will be big favorites against the Bison but will need to be wary of an upset.

The Blue Jays have a tough schedule coming up as they take on No. 19 Iowa State and No. 12 BYU in their next two games.

