How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will visit the Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-6) after losing four straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021.
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacific (CA)
-1.5
126 points
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State
- The Tigers put up 68.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 64.6 the Bison give up.
- The Bison's 69.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 65.4 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Bison have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Bailey paces the Tigers with 11.6 points per contest and 1.3 assists, while also putting up 5.1 rebounds.
- Pierre Crockrell II paces his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also posts 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jordan Bell puts up 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Sam Freeman puts up 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Rocky Kreuser is the Bison's top scorer (13.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.3), and delivers 1.5 assists.
- Grant Nelson gives the Bison 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Tyree Eady is the Bison's top assist man (2.8 per game), and he puts up 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Jarius Cook gives the Bison 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Andrew Morgan is posting 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
