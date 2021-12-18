Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will visit the Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-6) after losing four straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Total Pacific (CA) -1.5 126 points

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

The Tigers put up 68.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 64.6 the Bison give up.

The Bison's 69.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 65.4 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Bison have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Bailey paces the Tigers with 11.6 points per contest and 1.3 assists, while also putting up 5.1 rebounds.

Pierre Crockrell II paces his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also posts 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jordan Bell puts up 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sam Freeman puts up 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

North Dakota State Players to Watch