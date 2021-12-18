Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Pacific in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Dakota State is going for its third straight win on Friday night when it travels to face Pacific
    Author:

    North Dakota State has won back-to-back games for the third time this season and Friday it looks to finally get its third straight win on the road against Pacific.

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Pacific in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the North Dakota State at Pacific game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bison have followed up every two-game winning streak with at least one loss this year as they have had a very up and down start to the year. Their losses have been to good teams, but they still haven't been able to string together a bunch of wins yet.

    On Friday they'll try to snap that trend when they take on a Pacific team that is coming off an 80-71 overtime win over UC Santa Barbara.

    The win for the Tigers ended a three-game losing streak and got them within one game of .500 at 5-6. 

    It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers and one they hope they can snap out of with a home win against a good North Dakota State team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    North Dakota State at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy