North Dakota State is going for its third straight win on Friday night when it travels to face Pacific

North Dakota State has won back-to-back games for the third time this season and Friday it looks to finally get its third straight win on the road against Pacific.

How to Watch North Dakota State at Pacific in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the North Dakota State at Pacific game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bison have followed up every two-game winning streak with at least one loss this year as they have had a very up and down start to the year. Their losses have been to good teams, but they still haven't been able to string together a bunch of wins yet.

On Friday they'll try to snap that trend when they take on a Pacific team that is coming off an 80-71 overtime win over UC Santa Barbara.

The win for the Tigers ended a three-game losing streak and got them within one game of .500 at 5-6.

It has been a tough stretch for the Tigers and one they hope they can snap out of with a home win against a good North Dakota State team.

Regional restrictions may apply.