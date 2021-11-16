Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch North Florida vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots against Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona State vs North Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona State

    -16

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the Sun Devils scored only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Ospreys allowed (75).
    • The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).
    • The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (46%).

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • Remy Martin led his squad in points per contest (17.6) last season, and also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Alonzo Verge Jr. paced the Sun Devils at 3.6 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
    • Kimani Lawrence was tops on the Sun Devils at 4.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
    • Jalen Graham put up 7.1 points, 0.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Jonathan Aybar grabbed five rebounds per game, while Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per contest.
    • Placer knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Placer averaged 0.8 steals per game, while Aybar notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

