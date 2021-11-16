Publish date:
How to Watch North Florida vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-16
148.5 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida
- Last year, the Sun Devils scored only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Ospreys allowed (75).
- The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).
- The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (46%).
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Remy Martin led his squad in points per contest (17.6) last season, and also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Alonzo Verge Jr. paced the Sun Devils at 3.6 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.
- Kimani Lawrence was tops on the Sun Devils at 4.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
- Jalen Graham put up 7.1 points, 0.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jose Placer put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Jonathan Aybar grabbed five rebounds per game, while Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per contest.
- Placer knocked down 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Placer averaged 0.8 steals per game, while Aybar notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
