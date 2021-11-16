Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots against Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The North Florida Ospreys (0-0) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Desert Financial Arena.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. North Florida

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -16 148.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. North Florida

Last year, the Sun Devils scored only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Ospreys allowed (75).

The Ospreys scored 7.5 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Sun Devils gave up (77.1).

The Sun Devils made 43.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Ospreys allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (46%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Remy Martin led his squad in points per contest (17.6) last season, and also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alonzo Verge Jr. paced the Sun Devils at 3.6 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.4 points.

Kimani Lawrence was tops on the Sun Devils at 4.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.

Jalen Graham put up 7.1 points, 0.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last season.

Josh Christopher posted 10.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last year.

North Florida Players to Watch