Even though it is early in the season, UC Riverside Highlanders’ three-quarter court buzzer-beater to upset the Arizona State Sun Devils will likely be one of the most memorable clips of the 2021-22 NCAA men’s basketball season.

How to Watch Ospreys vs. Sun Devils:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Ospreys at Sun Devils game on fuboTV

Things looked great for the Sun Devils after a resounding 16-point win over Portland to begin their season, but the team took a swift punch in the gut in their second outing. However, one game doesn’t define the year for Arizona State and they now get the chance to right the ship.

Head coach Bobby Hurley has been with the program since 2015 and has taken the team to the NCAA Tournament twice (2017 and 2018). However, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the steam out of their momentum since.

There was no tournament held two seasons ago when the Sun Devils went 20-11 and finished third in the Pac-12 and then last year’s team did not meet expectations despite Hurley bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in school history.

Through two games, Arizona State has four players averaging double-digits: Kimani Lawrence (19 PPG), Marcus Bagley (15 PPG), Alonzo Gaffney (10.5 PPG) and Luther Muhammad (10.5 PPG).

North Florida has played three games to date and has lost each one. Most recently, they suffered a 65-51 defeat at the hands of Grand Canyon. In addition, the Ospreys only have one player averaging double figures (Carter Hendricksen, 15.3 PPG).

